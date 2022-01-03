JONESBORO — The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Arkansas have seemingly had little effect on the Craighead and Poinsett counties’ detention centers, according to law enforcement officials there.
In the past week, 2,131 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Craighead County, up 173 percent, and 340 new cases were reported in Poinsett County increase of 385 percent, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said eight female inmates tested positive for the virus just before Christmas and that one deputy recently tested positive. Another deputy recently came back to work after quarantining, he said.
In Poinsett County, Sheriff Kevin Molder said about nine inmates and staff members have tested positive for the virus.
“As soon as we detected a positive case, we contacted the Department of Health,” Molder said.
He said rapid tests are administered if symptoms are present in order to avoid a mass outbreak at the detention center.
Molder said new inmates have their temperatures taken and a questionnaire is filled out as to possible symptoms.
“We have a pretty good system in place,” he said. We’ve done pretty well in preventing a mass outbreak. We’ve got it under control.”
Both Rolland and Molder said visitations with inmates have been canceled with the current outbreak of cases in Northeast Arkansas.
The state Department of Corrections reported Friday that 217 inmates tested positive for the week, as did 105 members of the staff.
According to the department, these numbers include inmates and staff from the Cummins Unit, East Central Community Correction Center, McPherson Unit, Mississippi County Work Release Center, North Central Unit, Varner Unit, Hawkins Unit and Omega Supervision Sanction Center. Staff information represents employees from multiple locations within the department.
As of Saturday, the department said will it expand modified in-person visitation to allow visits from those younger than 18 and individuals who are not immediate family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.