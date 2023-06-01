MEMPHIS — James Earl Ward, 91, of Memphis, formerly of Leachville, passed from this life Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. Born in the Pawheen community near Leachville, he was the son of the late Ode and Bea Woods Ward and had been a longtime area resident before making his home in Memphis in 1966.
James was stricken with polio at the age of 5 but was blessed to have a family who was totally devoted to his living a normal life.
He was a 1951 graduate of Caraway High School and received a certification as an electronic repair technician from Keegan’s School of Radio Broadcasting and Television of Memphis in 1952. He was the owner/operator of Ward’s TV in Caraway from 1954-1966 when he made his home in Memphis. James was a longtime electronics technician with Sears until his retirement in 1996 with 30 years of service.
In his early years, James enjoyed water skiing, especially, slalom skiing, camping, fishing and hunting, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He was a member of Leawood Baptist Church in Memphis. James was an avid fan of Memphis Tigers basketball and his daily afternoon visits at the Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue in Memphis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia Burgess Ward.
Survivors include his son, Ricky Ward (Nancy) of Atoka, Tenn.; two daughters, Vicki Moore (Rodney) of Beech Bluff, Tenn., and Melana Sain (AJ) of Memphis; two sisters, Vondella Davis of Kilgore, Texas, and Lois Meadows of Tonganoxie, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Moore (Salenia), Bethanie Humber (Andrew), Logan Ward, Lauren Ward, Dr. Carly Burd (Tripp), Brooke Sain and Shea Sain; and five great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
James had a great affinity for and wonderful memories with the children and grandchildren of Barbara Feinstone Ward Johnson and a special place in his heart for Tina Feinstone and Zackary Feinstone.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville with Pastor Alan Glass officiating. Burial will follow in the Leachville Cemetery.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Mike Egan, Kile Haas, Nicholas Moore, Andrew Humber, AJ Sain and Rodney Moore. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Humber.
The family will receive visitors Friday morning from 10 until service time.
The family would like to recognize Town Village where he spent the last 13 years enjoying the friendship and camaraderie of the staff and other residents and a special thanks to Hope Primary Care for their professional and attentive care.
The family requests lasting memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis 38105 or Children’s Tumor Foundation, P.O. Box 7247, Philadelphia, Pa. 19170.
