MEMPHIS — James Earl Ward, 91, of Memphis, formerly of Leachville, passed from this life Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. Born in the Pawheen community near Leachville, he was the son of the late Ode and Bea Woods Ward and had been a longtime area resident before making his home in Memphis in 1966.

James was stricken with polio at the age of 5 but was blessed to have a family who was totally devoted to his living a normal life.