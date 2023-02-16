JONESBORO — A Bono man was arrested Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether it was related to his arrest on Jan. 5 on drug charges.
Anthony Kyle Wilson, 35, of the 400 block of U.S. 63B North, was arrested Jan. 5 following a search of his residence by Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner at 7:58 that morning.
According to a probable cause affidavit, filed on Feb. 6, the search was conducted after authorities received word that Wilson was selling drugs from his residence. He also had an active felony warrant.
After wrist restraints were placed on Wilson, Ladner walked through the residence and saw a sleeping woman, identified as Savannah Hart, 26, of Pocahontas, on a bed with two syringes with liquid methamphetamine on the bedside table, the affidavit said.
Ladner walked into Wilson’s bedroom and found a second woman, identified as Grace Hart, 22, of Imboden, asleep in the bed.
Both women had active misdemeanor warrants.
While searching the bedroom, Ladner found a cardboard box on the floor containing more than 1 pound of methamphetamine. In a bag, Ladner found digital scales, 9 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 19 grams of marijuana.
Once at the Craighead County Detention Center, a plastic bag with 21 grams of meth was discovered in Wilson’s buttocks.
At a probable cause hearing on Jan. 6, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Wilson with trafficking a controlled substance, a Class Y felony, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler set Wilson’s bond at $50,000 cash-only and set a court date in Craighead County Circuit Court for Friday.
Savannah Hart was arrested for possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and Grace Hart was arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
