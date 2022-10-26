JONESBORO — The Junior Auxiliary (JA) Provisional Class has decided to help teen moms in Craighead County with some basic needs through their new “Baby Bundles” project.
According to Junior Auxiliary Provisional Class members Anna Kay Fitts and Caroline Sanders, although the JA has several community projects already underway, the provisional class decided to help teenage mothers in Craighead County high schools with a starter kit for both mom and baby, after they had been approached by some of the high school counselors.
“We were told that many young mothers were in major need of diapers,” Fitts said. “So we wanted to find a way of help.”
According to information provided by the Junior Auxiliary from the National Diaper Bank Network, an average monthly supply of diapers costs approximately $80 and the only federal assistance program that can be used for diapers is the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
According to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services website, the Arkansas TANF program was created to help families stay together by empowering family leaders with job skills, resources and assistance.
While Fitts is not yet a mother, she said many of the other 27 JA Provisional Class members are either pregnant or already mothers and that they all really wanted to help these young women.
“We wanted to provide some essential items that will help both mother and baby get off to the right start,” Fitts said, noting that every bundle will contain the same items, including a diaper bag stocked with diapers, wipes, onesies, burp cloths, a pacifier, soap, lotion, cream, a book or small toy, and a note of encouragement from a provisional class member.
Sanders added that although the “Baby Bundles” are focused on teen moms in Craighead County high schools, the number of bundles will vary by school.
“After speaking with some of the counselors, we realized that the numbers needed differs from district to district and will change from year to year,” she said.
The JA members shared some statistics from the Community Commons organization. According to a U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey in 2016-20, the percent of the population under age 18 in poverty in Craighead County was 22.38 percent, while the teen birth rate was recorded at 31.2 per 1,000 of the female population between the ages of 15-19 in the county.
Fitts said that the group’s current goal is 50 bundles in order to cover the needs at all the Craighead County School Districts, which at $100 per bundle will cost a total of $5,000.
“We currently have seven bags ready, but we hope to have the rest ready by the second week of December,” Fitts continued, noting that they want to be able to deliver to the bundles before Christmas if possible.
She said that any bundles over the goal will be donated to the schools to be handed out as needed.
To support this project, individuals and/or organizations can sponsor a baby bundle for $100 by donating to the Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro through Venmo @Treasurer-JAofJonesboro with “Baby Bundles” in the description.
