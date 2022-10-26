221025-JS-baby-bundles-photo-nz

Junior Auxiliary Provisional Class member Anna Kay Fitts shows one of the JA’s “Baby Bundles” on Tuesday at Starbucks on Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. She said that every bundle includes a diaper bag stocked with diapers, wipes, onesies, burp cloths, a pacifier, soap, lotion, cream, a book or small toy, and a note of encouragement from a provisional class member.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Junior Auxiliary (JA) Provisional Class has decided to help teen moms in Craighead County with some basic needs through their new “Baby Bundles” project.

According to Junior Auxiliary Provisional Class members Anna Kay Fitts and Caroline Sanders, although the JA has several community projects already underway, the provisional class decided to help teenage mothers in Craighead County high schools with a starter kit for both mom and baby, after they had been approached by some of the high school counselors.