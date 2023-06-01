DENHAM Springs, La. — Jerry Fred “Champ” Ball passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the age of 80 at his home in Denham Springs, La.

He was born in Newport. He served in the Arkansas National Guard and the United States Army. He retired from GSU/Entergy after 31 years. His passion was hunting and fishing. He helped to form the first Bass Club in Louisiana, LABA. He was the La. State singles Bass Champion in 1975. He always loved spending time with his family.