DENHAM SPRINGS, La. — Jerry Fred “Champ” Ball passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the age of 80 at his home in Denham Springs, La.
He was born in Newport. He served in the Arkansas National Guard and the United States Army. He retired from GSU/Entergy after 31 years. His passion was hunting and fishing. He helped to form the first Bass Club in Louisiana, LABA. He was the La. state singles Bass Champion in 1975. He always loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Gregory Ball; two sons, Fred Vinson Ball (Dorothy) and Jerry Tyler Ball (Kathy); four grandsons, Cody Shane Ball (Amber), Caleb Lee Ball (Shanna), Andrew Tyler Ball and Jacob Lee Ball; two step-granddaughters, Katelyn Verdonck (G) and Ashlyn Cook; four great-grandchildren, Brantley Ball, Levi Ball, Emma Ball and Mila Ball and baby Noah due in October; one brother, Jim Ball of Jonesboro and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hundley (David) of Oxford, Miss.; and brother-in-law Fred E. Gregory (Sandra) of Littleton, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Foncey and Gracie Mae Summers Ball; sister, Levon Petty; brother, Leon Ball; brother-in-law, Vernon Petty; sister-in-law, Johnnie Sue Ball, all of Jonesboro; and two nieces.
He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Denham Springs.
