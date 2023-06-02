JONESBORO — With material shortages and delays in manufacturing motor vehicles, the Jonesboro City Council is looking at a different approach to bolster its transit fleet.
The council on Tuesday will consider a resolution to waive competitive bidding to purchase two buses for Jonesboro Economical Transportation System.
The city typically relies on the state bid contract for purchasing vehicles, but, according to the resolution, the state didn’t award contracts for the type of buses the city uses. However, city staff found that Central States Bus Sales of North Little Rock has two buses available for a total of $247,666.
The city has taken a similar approach in buying vehicles for the police department in recent years, as a result of supply chain disruptions following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last August, the city was awarded a U.S. Department of Transportation grant of $878,584 for five low- or no-emission trolley-style buses. However, city officials said they were still working with federal officials to iron out the details of the grant.
Meanwhile, Michael Black, JET director, said he needs new buses now.
“I’ve got four buses right now that’s pushing 300,000 miles,” Black explained to members of the council’s Finance and Administration Committee Tuesday. “And my other two buses, one of them was recently wrecked, was right at 200,000 miles.”
Even by taking the extraordinary measure of bypassing the normal bidding process through the state, Black said the new buses likely wouldn’t be delivered before November because of modifications that will have to be made.
While waiting for the trolley-style buses, Regina Burkett, the city’s grants coordinator, said her staff will pursue more applications to buy more of the hybrid fuel buses for the future.
