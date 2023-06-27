JONESBORO — Local public transit service got another boost Monday from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.
FTA awarded Jonesboro Economical Transportation (JET) $1,010,372 to purchase five hybrid buses as part of an effort to modernize and expand its fleet.
It’s the second year in a row that the city has received funding for the low- or no-emission trolley-style buses. In fiscal 2022, the city was awarded $878,584.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests in more than 1,700 American-built buses that will be manufactured with American parts and labor, according to a DOT news release. Nearly half of these buses will be zero-emission models, bringing the total number of zero-emission transit buses funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over two years to more than 1,800 – and more than doubling the number of zero-emission transit buses on America’s roadways.
Tony Thomas, Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s chief operating officer, told The Sun Monday the purchase of the initial five buses is still in the works.
“We had to ensure that the funding was included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which is a process,” Thomas said. “We also had to get that in the local plan, as well. We just, I would say, about a month ago finalized approval of all of that for the FY 2022 money so that we could begin the procurement process at the local level.”
The first grant was announced last August.
Thomas said he believes the city has learned enough about the process now, that the second five buses can be ordered much more quickly. The first batch of hybrid buses are expected to arrive in three-to-six months, he said.
In the meantime, JET has only five buses, running five routes, with no backup vehicles. Thomas said there have been times when some routes were curtailed because of multiple inoperable vehicles.
“We’ve not had any significant investment in vehicles in that department for at least four or five years,” Thomas explained. “Just because of the pandemic, we’ve not been able to get or secure vehicles of that type.”
At the June 6 city council meeting, JET was authorized to buy two buses outside of the normal procurement process to supplement the aging fleet until the new hybrid vehicles arrive, Thomas said.
“We really needed something quick,” he said.
Thomas said ridership has returned to pre-pandemic levels and the city continues to receive requests to expand service into more neighborhoods – particularly in the industrial sector.
