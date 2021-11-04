JONESBORO — David Jewell Sr. testified Thursday that he accidentally shot his wife Charlene in his pickup truck on the morning of July 23, 2020.
Jewell, who is charged with first-degree murder in his wife’s death, told jurors, “I promise you that this was an accident. I loved my wife totally.”
On the morning of the shooting, Jewell said he and his wife were taking his son, David Jewell Jr., known as Dale, to his job at Arkansas State University when Jewell and his wife started arguing.
He said his wife told him she wanted to go home and get out of the truck, so he turned around with Dale still in the back seat on the driver’s side.
Jewell testified his wife was “hollering at him,” but he didn’t hear exactly what she was saying. He said as they were heading west on Johnson Avenue near Main Street he pulled out his gun “to scare her.”
He testified he pointed the gun at the dash and that, “She grabbed my arm and pulled it to her. She reached for the door, and that’s when it went off.”
On Wednesday, Dale Jewell testified that his father pointed the gun at Charlene and the gun went off. Dale Jewell jumped out of the truck at the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Avenue. He then called 911 and told the dispatcher, “My dad just shot my stepmom.”
Dale Jewell testified Wednesday that his father pointed the gun at Charlene.
“Did you intend to do that?” defense attorney Randel Miller asked Jewell.
“No, I thought it was pointed toward the back seat,” Jewell replied.
“Did you think there was anyway she was hit,” Miller said.
“No, she was leaning toward the window like she was looking out,” Jewell said.
Jewell said he was scared by the gunshot, but he would have taken her to the hospital if he had known she was shot.
On Thursday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gina Marano Knight, on cross-examination, asked David Jewell if his wife had told him the day before that she wanted a divorce and accused her of “messing around on him.”
“Yes,” he said.
“You said, ‘Shame on you for putting me through what you’re doing,’” Knight said. “You threatened Charlene in the vehicle.”
Knight said when Jewell got home, he got out from the vehicle and unlocked the door and went inside. He then went into his shop before going back to his truck. He said he thought Charlene was ignoring him because she was angry. When he went inside, Jewell said he unloaded his handgun and set it on a table.
Jewell said when he opened the passenger side door he picked Charlene up and carried her inside. That’s when he said he saw the blood.
He then called 911.
He told the dispatcher that he and his wife “got into a little argument, and I accidentally shot her.”
Knight said Jewell didn’t call 911 until he saw police cars with their flashing lights and sirens at the end of Jewell’s drive way.
He denied it.
“I didn’t know what I was doing,” Jewell said. “This was devastating.”
“You drag her into the house and you still haven’t called 911,” Knight said.
She said Jewell didn’t know that his son had called 911 and told dispatchers that his father was heading to his residence. He gave the address.
Knight said Jewell thought he had time to cover up the shooting.
On Thursday, the prosecution and defense gave closing arguments. The trial was expected to go to the jury later Thursday.
