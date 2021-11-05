JONESBORO — A Craighead County Circuit Court jury found David Jewell Sr. guilty of first-degree murder Thursday and sentenced him to 32 years in prison, according to court documents.
Jewell, 60, was convicted in the July 23, 2020, murder of his wife, Charlene, whom he shot in the vehicle he was driving near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Main Street.
According to testimony in the trial, Charlene Jewell had told David Jewell the day before her murder that she intended to seek a divorce. He also said she was “messing around” on him.
The trial began Tuesday with jury selection and concluded with closing arguments on Thursday before going to the jury.
The jury handed down its verdict just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jewell maintained that his gun went off accidentally when he said Charlene Jewell grabbed his arm as the gun was pointed toward the dash in the vehicle.
A forensics expert at the trial said the gun was fired inches away from the victim, casting doubt on Jewell’s version of events.
Jewell’s son, David Jewell Jr., known as Dale, testified that his father pointed the gun at Charlene when it went off.
Dale Jewell jumped out of the vehicle at the intersection of Main and Johnson and called 911.
“My dad just shot my stepmom,” Dale Jewell told the 911 dispatcher.
He gave the dispatcher his father’s address and said that was where his father was going.
After shooting Charlene Jewell, her husband drove to his residence and testified he didn’t know his wife had been shot.
According to Arkansas Department of Correction guidelines, Jewell will be eligible for parole after serving 70 percent of his sentence, or after 22.4 years.
