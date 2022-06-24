JONESBORO — A 62-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that someone broke into her residence in the 1600 block of West Matthews Avenue and stole several items, including a handgun.
Taken were a 72-inch flat-screen television valued at $500, an unknown make .22-caliber handgun and jewelry valued at $1,200.
In a separate case, Scurlock Industries, 800 W. Johnson Ave., reported Thursday morning that someone cut locks off a cage and stole tools with a total value of $1,675.
A worker there told police that due to a seemingly targeted theft inside of the equipment cage he believed the theft may have been made by a current or former employee.
Craighead County deputies investigated theft of a utility trailer Thursday morning from NEA Law Pro, 113 Craighead Road 4061.
The 16-foot trailer is valued at $4,850.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.