JONESBORO — A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Monday morning that his residence in the 200 block of East Word Street was burglarized and jewelry was stolen.

The victim listed three bracelets with a total value of $12,500, a $3,500 palm tree charm, a $3,400 lion head charm, three diamond rings worth a total of $5,800 and a $200 safe that held the jewelry as being stolen.