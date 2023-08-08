JONESBORO — A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Monday morning that his residence in the 200 block of East Word Street was burglarized and jewelry was stolen.
The victim listed three bracelets with a total value of $12,500, a $3,500 palm tree charm, a $3,400 lion head charm, three diamond rings worth a total of $5,800 and a $200 safe that held the jewelry as being stolen.
Jonesboro police also investigated eight vehicle break-ins since Friday. They were:
In the 9300 block of Willow Creek Lane on Monday morning, theft of $250 in items and damage to a mirror and steering wheel column.
In the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue on Monday morning, theft of an $800 iPhone.
Also in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue on Monday, theft of a $30 makeup bag.
Also in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue on Monday, theft of a back pack, liquor and shoes with a total value of $270.
In the 1100 block of Sandino Drive on Monday, theft of a wallet and debit and credit cards.
In the 2600 block of East Johnson Avenue on Sunday, theft of a watch, cologne and debit and credit cards with a total value of $325.
In the 600 block of Melrose Street on Friday, the theft of a backpack and debit card with a value of $100.
Also in the 600 block of Melrose Street on Friday, the theft of two iPhones and a tablet with a total value of $700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.