JONESBORO — Thieves targeted three Jonesboro jewelry stores between 5-6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Jonesboro police reports.
At 5:19 a.m. Sunday, Jonesboro police responded an alarm at Pagan’s Jewelry, 624 Southwest Drive, after a glass door was broken and an unknown amount of jewelry was stolen, according to a report.
At 5:43 a.m., police were sent to Gotay’s Gallery, 2604 E. Nettleton Ave., when an alarm was sounded after a glass door was broken at the business.
The report said $900 in damage was done to the door. The report didn’t list any jewelry being stolen from the business.
At 5:45 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Sissy’s Log Cabin, 2900 Parkwood Road, after double-panel windows were broken.
The windows are valued at $1,500. The report didn’t list any stolen items.
Jonesboro police detectives are investigating the three break-ins.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Monday that Deangelo Lomax, 26, of Paragould, was arrested in connection with the break-ins.
Lomax is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of theft of a firearms less than $2,500, theft of property greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and misdemeanor fleeing.
Smith said Detective Austin Morgan believes the three break-ins are connected.
She said nothing was stolen from Gotay’s or Sissy’s Log Cabin and the theft from Pagan’s is listed as more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.
In a separate incident, two people were taken to a local hospital following a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Jonesboro.
Cameron Jones, 19, suffered a suspected traumatic brain injury and a 16-year-old girl suffered abdominal injuries when the vehicle they were in ran off the road near the intersection of Greensboro Road and Payton Lane, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officer Zachery Hobbs, who responded to the call, wrote, “I was sent to intersection of Greensboro Road/Payton Lane in regards to an accident with NO injury. Dispatch advised that a group of possible juveniles had run off the road and were asking people for a ride stating that they did not want the cops or (emergency medical technicians) called.
“Once on scene I saw Victim #2, and Victim #3 (Boren, Devin Ray) standing on the side of the road. I could see a black passenger car down the embankment into the woods. Victim #3 (Boren, Devin Ray) then stated that Victim #1 (Jones, Cameron) was still down by the car not responsive. I could tell Victim #1 (Jones, Cameron) was breathing but I could not get any response from him. I immediately called for E.M.S. and stated that they needed to hurry up.”
The two victims were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that cash was stolen from him in a hotel room in the 3000 block of Apache Drive. The victim said $465 was stolen.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday morning that someone broke into his vehicle and stole it from the 900 block of Links Circle. The Chrysler 300 was later recovered at the intersection of South Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man suffered a cut on his forehead and a scrape to his right knee Saturday afternoon after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of South Caraway Road. The victim was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Recar, 6614 Stadium Blvd., reported Saturday afternoon the theft of a vehicle. The 2016 Dodge Challenger, is valued at $44,900.
A 16- and 17-year-old boy were arrested Saturday evening after police stopped the stolen vehicle they were in at the intersection of East Highland Drive and South Caraway Road. The vehicle contained hundreds of dollars of stolen items, police said.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that her vehicle was entered and items were stolen in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue. About $300 in cash and a key fob were stolen from the vehicle.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman and a 49-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that their residence was broken into in the 300 block of East Gordon Street. Taken were $180 in cash, five credit cards and prescription drugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.