JONESBORO — A Carlisle woman reported to Jonesboro police that she checked out of the Courtyard Jonesboro-Marriott, 4811 E. Johnson Ave., on Tuesday and forgot her jewelry. When she went back to the room, the jewelry was missing.
She told police a diamond ring and diamond earrings, with a total value of $8,300, were missing.
In other cases, Jonesboro police reported:
A 66-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday that someone stole welding equipment from his address in the 500 block of West Woodrow Street. Total value of the equipment was listed at $1,135.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone broke into his vehicle Tuesday and stole a firearm in the 300 block of Wolf Den Drive. The victim told police his 9 mm Glock handgun is valued at $500.
Arkansas State Police reported that a Bradford man, Steven T. Poole, 25, was killed at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 384 in Jackson County. According to ASP, Poole swerved to avoid a vehicle that turned in front of him. His Chevrolet Avalanche overturned, ejecting Poole from the vehicle.
