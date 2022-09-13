JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an arson that occurred on Friday morning in the 100 block of Coleman Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Fire Marshal Jason Wills said the residence and a shop there were burned. The estimated valued of the two structures is listed at $60,000.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that someone entered his unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Dunwoody Drive and stole a firearm. The weapon, a 9 mm Sig pistol, is valued at $600.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a firearm in the 500 block of Scotchpine Road. The 9 mm Cz pistol is valued at $700.
A 41-year-old Mississippi man told police Saturday night that a residence owned by his late in-laws was broken into, had an air-conditioner stolen and property was damaged in the 1600 block of Craighead Road 328. The air-conditioner is valued at $75. Damage was estimated at $1,300.
Jerry Gean, 34, of the 1900 block of Greensboro Road, was arrested Sunday afternoon after a 31-year-old victim said he choked her. Gean is being held on suspicion of third-degree battery on a family or household member.
Two Nettleton students, ages 13 and 14, were arrested Friday morning after striking a school employee who was attempting to separate them while they were fighting at the school, 4208 Chieftain Lane.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday evening that her business was burglarized in the 500 block of State Street. Taken was various merchandise with a total value of $605.
A 26-year-old Judsonia woman told Jonesboro police Saturday evening that her wallet was taken from her vehicle at Walmart on Parker Road, and she was notified that a credit card was being used in the 800 block of North Church Street later in the day.
A Hornersville, Mo., man reported his vehicle was broken into in the 5000 block of Stadium Boulevard. Taken were a purse valued at $400, a wallet valued at $60, $150 in cash and several credit cards.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday afternoon that someone stole tools and batteries from his work truck in the 4400 block of Stoney Drive. The items are valued at $2,970.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday night that a vehicle belonging to his boss was stolen from his residence in the 700 block of West Matthews Avenue. The 2018 Chevrolet Impala is valued at $25,000.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday evening that a riding mower was stolen from his yard in the 200 block of Cedar Street. The Cub Cadet mower is valued at $2,500.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 900 block of Blankenship Road and stole change.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that his truck was stolen from the 1000 block of North Patrick Street. The vehicle is a black 2013 GMC Sierra.
