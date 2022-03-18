JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Fire Department put the blaze at the Nestlé plant to rest late Thursday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after the fire destroyed a significant part of the facility.
JFD is continuing its investigation into the fire, Assistant Fire Chief Marvin Hamrick said Friday
“We officially cleared from Nestle at (2:39 p.m. Thursday). Most of the time Thursday was spent putting out hot spots. Lots of investigation has to be done and much of it will be done by Nestlé,” Hamrick said. “The structure has not been deemed safe for entry to the damaged area, which is centered around the new addition for the Hot Pocket line. The damage to this part of the building is substantial as is the dollar loss associated with it.”
About 30 firefighters, including off-duty ones, fought the blaze, Fire Chief Kevin Miller said Thursday. Crews were rotated fighting the fire.
Miller said a couple of firefighters suffered minor injuries, were treated at the scene and returned to duty.
No Nestlé employees were injured, according to Miller.
He said eight firetrucks were called in to fight the fire. Initially, three engine trucks and two ladder trucks were called in to the scene.
In a release from the Fire Department on Thursday, “Engine 7 arrived on scene and made entry into the building where they found the fire burning within a large piece of a production line cooler. Due to the construction makeup of the cooler the fire could not be easily accessed. Crews from Engine 7, Engine 3 and Engine 1 rotated in and out of the building as suppression efforts continued. A short time later, while all crews were outside, a large explosion occurred within the structure. Crews were forced to stage back and the immediate area was evacuated.
“... Due to the nature of the explosion, the immediate area of that particular building was deemed structurally unsafe and all further suppression efforts were forced to take place from the exterior only.”
A Nestlé representative said Thursday that “We plan to continue to support our employees financially during this time. We are in direct contact with our employees and will continue to provide them with updates.”
As far as the plant goes, Josh Morton, a company representative, said Friday, “We are fully committed to restarting operations as quickly and responsibly as possible while ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.”
The City of Jonesboro issued a release on social media on Thursday.
“(On Wednesday), the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Nestle Plant. We are thankful that injuries were minor and that our firefighters on the scene were able to contain the fire. Nestle is a vital part of the Jonesboro family and our thoughts and prayers are with their hardworking employees and families affected by this incident,” the release said. “Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Chief Kevin Miller want to thank the Nestle crew for their prompt response to get workers out of harm’s way, which also allowed our first responders to quickly focus on containment.
We stand ready to assist Nestle with their needs during the rebuilding process and look forward to seeing this pillar of our community back in full operation soon.”
In December 2020, the company announced a more than $100 million expansion to produce Hot Pockets brand of sandwiches.
As part of the expansion and renovation, Nestlé planned to hire at least 100 new employees over two years, as well as renovate and add 90,000 square feet to its facility.
Nestlé opened its Jonesboro plant in 2002 and has undergone several expansions over the years. Nestlé Jonesboro produces frozen foods for the Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, Digiorno, Tombstone and Sweet Earth brands.
