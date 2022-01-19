JONESBORO — Jonesboro firefighters responded to two fires on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, according to the Jonesboro Fire Department.
At 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, fire trucks were dispatched to the 2600 block of Crawford Drive about a house fire.
Once firefighters arrived, they found an occupant of the house, which was supposed to be vacant, who told them he had some candles burning inside of the residence. He said he had been living in the house for about 12 years, according to a fire department report.
There was no electricity or gas hooked up to the home.
The occupant said that the Crawfords, who had owned the home but were deceased, had allowed him to live in the home, according to the report.
“The fire spread in the house was so extensive that it was determined that no entry to the home for extinguishment was approved,” the report stated. “The back of the home had collapsed prior to our arrival and the roof collapsed while we were extinguishing.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the report.
In the other fire, crews were sent to an apartment in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday after a resident told dispatchers that smoke was coming from an adjacent apartment.
A crew forced its way into the apartment and found a woman unresponsive in a chair in the living room. She was taken outside and treated and regained consciousness, according to a report.
A firefighter “found a pot on the stove and took it outside. The pot had a substance that was overcooked and producing substantial smoke but was not on fire,” the report stated.
The woman refused transport to a local hospital.
