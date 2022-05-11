JONESBORO — Excitement filled the auditorium as a local teacher received the surprise of a lifetime during an assembly on Wednesday of The Academies at the Jonesboro High School Center for the Performing Arts in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro School District Band Director Grant Harbison said that he was so shocked that he couldn’t stop shaking when they called his name as he received the coveted Milken Educator Award and $25,000 for his instrumental role in student success.
He stopped to hug his wife and fellow educator, Leah Harbison, on his way down the aisle to the stage.
“I was floored and shocked,” he laughed. “I had absolutely no clue. Band directors tend to stay in our on little worlds, so band directors don’t generally win things like this.”
He and his wife do not have kids of their own, so they just want to give and teach kids through the vehicle of music, he said, noting that it is incredible to be able reach all the different kids.
This is Harbison’s 12th year of teaching, eight of those being at JHS.
A graduate of JHS himself, Harbison holds an impressive repertoire of performances with world-renowned musicians like Leonard Slatkin and Dave Brubeck and now has returned to his alma mater to share his passion for music with Jonesboro’s next generation.
Harbison received his bachelor’s degree at Arkansas State University and his master’s from the University of North Texas.
He is the son Milton Harbison and Brenda Harbison, who have been involved in band, as well.
According to a press release by the Milken Family Foundation, in addition to leaving an impression on his students, Harbison was chosen for the national award because of his positive, inclusive instructional practices.
Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ivy Pfeffer joined Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop to present Harbison with the award as students, colleagues, state and local officials cheered him on. Pfeffer said that Harbison will join the national Milken Educator Network, which is a group of more than 2,800 educators and leaders across the U.S. dedicated to furthering quality K-12 education.
According to the release, high schoolers from all backgrounds find a place to explore music and join a welcoming network of support in Harbison’s band room.
“The band director fosters excellence both in arts and academics, teaching nearly 200 musicians who routinely earn honors at state and regional festivals,” the release said.
“Grant Harbison understands the impact of music education across the curriculum, engaging young musicians with lessons in critical thinking, creativity, determination and discipline that will serve them enormously at this pivotal time in their lives,” said Bishop, who is herself a 2001 Milken Educator from Virginia. “We are proud to have an exceptional music educator like Grant add his voice to the Milken Educator Network and look forward to the contributions he will bring on a national scale.”
Harbison is one of more than 60 educators nationwide who will receive the award during the 2021-22 school year, and the second teacher from Arkansas.
The first one to receive the award in Arkansas this year was Kamisha Burlingame, a fourth-grade teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bentonville who got her surprised back in April.
The last recipient for Jonesboro Public Schools was awarded in 2013.
JHS Director of Marketing and Communications Marcie Cheatham said on Wednesday after the award ceremony that only a handful of people knew about the award as it was kept secret from everyone including staff.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better person,” Cheatham said.
Students also came up afterwards to congratulate him, including graduating senior school ambassador Kenny Hernandez, who wiped tears from his eyes as he hugged his teacher, noting what an impact Harbison had had on him.
“Congratulations to Mr. Harbison on being named a Milken Educator,” Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said.
According to the release the Milken Educator Awards are hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching” and are designed to be inspiring and uplifting with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities.
The award recipients are heralded while early to mid-career for what they have achieved – and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities inherent in the award.
The 160 high school musicians in Harbison’s symphonic, jazz and marching bands routinely earn honors at All-Region and All-State band festivals and he also teaches more than 100 junior high students, starting in seventh grade, to build the pipeline for the high school band program and get kids hooked on the culture of excellence and inclusive community he promotes.
Harbison is also an accomplished performer and has recorded with orchestras and wind ensembles at the University of North Texas and sits on Arkansas’ All-State Jazz Committee and serves as secretary for the Arkansas Jazz Educators.
He also participates on the building leadership team and Equal Opportunity Schools committee at Jonesboro and co-chairs the district’s diversity task force and has mentored students under the Jonesboro “Trusted Adult” program, where Harbison started a professional learning community for fine arts teachers that focuses not just on arts education, but also on supporting students’ overall academic success.
