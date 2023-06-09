Field damage

Part of the damage to the artificial turf at Jonesboro High School is shown on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo / Hellas Construction

JONESBORO — A Kubota side-by-side was used Wednesday night to cause more than $130,000 worth of damage to the Jonesboro High School’s new football field, according to a Jonesboro police report.

According to Sally Smith, the Jonesboro police public information specialist, up to nine individuals were recorded on camera during the incident. The Kubota side-by-side was force started the driven across the field causing damage to the ongoing laying of turf on the field.