JONESBORO — A Kubota side-by-side was used Wednesday night to cause more than $130,000 worth of damage to the Jonesboro High School’s new football field, according to a Jonesboro police report.
According to Sally Smith, the Jonesboro police public information specialist, up to nine individuals were recorded on camera during the incident. The Kubota side-by-side was force started the driven across the field causing damage to the ongoing laying of turf on the field.
Trey Harding, athletic director for Jonesboro High School, said the damage would hopefully only delay the construction by two to three days.
“Most of the (new) turf had not gone down yet,” he said. “It was a significant amount of damage.”
Harding said total cost for the project is about $1 million.
Hellas Construction of Austin, Texas, is working on the project.
Benjamen Ruth of Hellas said Thursday that the most expensive damage was to the base layer, or subfloor, for the artificial turf. That damage is estimated at $100,000.
The base layer has a padding that is installed before the artificial turf is laid over it. Harding said the padding makes the playing surface safer for the athletes.
Ruth said the Kubota’s damage from the suspects’ forcing the starter and breaking the front axle during the vandalism was about $16,500.
He said if the axle hadn’t have broken the damage could have been worse.
The report said 30 yards of turf was damaged, with an estimated cost of $30,000. A 9.5-gallon of turf glue was also destroyed, with an estimated cost of $3,267.
Harding said the damage could have been more extensive if more turf had been destroyed. He said Hellas sent an extra crew down on Thursday to help with the damage. Harding said the damaged area had to be re-rolled.
Harding said security cameras captured the suspects entering the field at the concession stand. It showed their vehicles in the parking lot.
According to the police report, the two vehicles are a Ford Edge and a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Harding expressed his disappointment that people would vandalize the project, but he said because Hellas had crews onsite the repairs shouldn’t take very long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.