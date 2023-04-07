New structure

Construction workers with Nabholz Construction Co. hoist the final beam in place Thursday morning at Jonesboro High School to complete framework for a new complex for the school’s sports and JROTC programs.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School celebrated the placing of the final beam on its new complex being constructed on the east side of the football field on Thursday.

Construction on the structure, which will house the school’s Navy JROTC programs, the girls’ volleyball program, the school’s track programs and its wrestling program, began about a year and a half ago.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com