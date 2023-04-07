JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School celebrated the placing of the final beam on its new complex being constructed on the east side of the football field on Thursday.
Construction on the structure, which will house the school’s Navy JROTC programs, the girls’ volleyball program, the school’s track programs and its wrestling program, began about a year and a half ago.
The building will also house concession stands, bathrooms, locker rooms and meeting rooms, Brad Faught, JHS’s executive principal, said on Thursday.
He said the ROTC program is growing fast and currently has more than 150 students participating in it.
When the new structure, which Dr. William Cheatham, assistant superintendent, said is scheduled to be opened at the start of the 2023-24 school year, the volleyball team will no longer have to share a locker room with the girls’ basketball team.
The wrestling team will no longer have to vie with the boys’ basketball team for space in the school’s gymnasium, Faught said.
Currently, the wrestling team stores its mats in a room and drag them to the basketball gym.
Trey Harding, athletic director for Jonesboro High School, said the building will be a great asset for the district.
“It’s exciting. We’ll be able to house four programs there,” he said.
Harding said there will also be an indoor track for the teams to practice on during inclement weather.
More than 100 students, administrators, teachers and officials from Nabholz Construction attended Thursday’s ceremonies.
Students and others who will use the new building signed their names on the final beam before it was hoisted by crane to the top of the structure.
The total price tag for the project is about $15 million, said Dr. Kim Wilbanks, Jonesboro Public Schools’ superintendent. She said the addition of concession stands and bathrooms will be a beneficial addition for the spectators who attend sporting events.
Nabholz Construction of Jonesboro was chosen by the school board as the project manager for the project and Brackett-Krennerich and Associates, of Jonesboro, as the architects.
Brackett-Krennerich’s top architect Todd Welch designed the building.
