JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School will be performing “42nd Street,” while helping foster children by collecting bags to support Together We Foster NEA.
The Academies at Jonesboro High School Performing Arts Department will open its production of “42nd Street” on Thursday at 7 p.m. and it will run through Saturday at 7 p.m., before its final run on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m. in the JHS Performing Arts Center.
The cast and crew will be collecting overnight bags for “Together We Foster” in a collection bin in the lobby of JHS PAC as they recognize Foster Care Awareness Month in April.
They will be accepting any type of over night bags such as backpacks, duffel bags and tote bags.
According to their website, Together We Foster, previously known as Greene County Foster Parents Association before they expanded, serves the foster care community of Northeast Arkansas.
Their mission is to support and encourage each individual in the foster care reunification process, including the foster child, the biological family, the foster parents and the agencies that are working for the best interest of the child.
Krisie Holmes, Jonesboro High School choral director, said that they actually started trying to incorporate civic-minded events in to their productions about five years ago when they were performing “Pajama Game” and after a suggestion from a parent they decided to collect pajamas for the Together We Foster organization, noting that they continued this tradition after that by collecting shoes during “Cinderella,” seats and feets (underwear and socks) during “Sister Act” and T-shirts during “Rock of Ages.”
“It helps kids be civic-minded,” she said.
JHS 11th-grader Channing Willhite, who plays Anytime Annie, said “April is Foster Care Awareness Month, and we decided that we wanted to collect the overnight bags this year.”
Holmes said that this will be its first spring musical since COVID shut down its 2020 production of “Chicago.”
“At that time we were preparing “Chicago” and were one week out from production,” Holmes said, noting they will be alternating cast members so that the seniors get their chance to shine.
For example, Peggy Sawyer will be played by senior Mallory Luckett and Dorothy Brock will be played by senior Abygail Phillips on March 31 and April 2. In addition, Peggy Sawyer will be played by senior Kaleigh Mills and Dorothy Brock will be played by junior Ava Shatley on April 1 and April 3.
JHS 11th-grader Georgia Gwinn, who plays Maggie Jones, said “This is our first show since COVID and we are so excited.”
“The cast and crew have had so many firsts with this production,” Holmes said, noting that some of the students had never seen the orchestra pit uncovered, for example.
“Many of them will debut on the stage this year,” she said. “They have been super troopers and accepted every dance routine, every song and every line with great enthusiasm. The cast has even met the demands of tap dancing quite nicely.”
The production will be through collaborative efforts of three JHS departments including:
the JHS choir and cast – Blake Burris, Allie Carson, Levi Grissom, Georgia Guinn, Harrison Herget, Tyana Hourd, Rachel Liouh, Mallory Luckett, Roscoe Mason, Celia Mayfield, Keelie McClellan, Kaleigh Mills, Ethan Mirafuentes, Susannah Mitchell, Connor Moore, Abby Orr, Abygail Phillips, Andrew Pulliam, Lia Riney, Mia Rouse, Ava Shatley, Caleb Smith, Chloe Teague, Chris Turnage and Channing Willhite.
the JHS band – Jake Arroyo, Evan Bowen, Dillinger Car, Nick Honda, Kaedynce Miller, Alan Navarro, Kira Rich, Daniel Rutherford, Christian Sandoval, Peyton Stapleton, Madeline Sumpter, Jesus Tovar and Sam Welch.
the JHS theater and technical crew – Ayman Al-Qaissi, Mills Arnold, Landen Bruden, Katelyn Davis, Matt Hughes, Andrew Kueter, Matthew Kueter, Celia Mayfield, Keegan Riley, Tenison Roscoe, Marshall Smith and Reagan Smith.
“42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the magic of show biz with wit, humor and pizzazz,” Holmes said. “At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, Pennsylvania, and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy, new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady, Dorothy Brock, breaks her ankle. Peggy’s rise from showgirl to star is the stuff of show business dreams.”
It will feature music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin, as “42nd Street” is presented through special arrangements with Concord Theatricals.
Tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com /event-details/62690.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.