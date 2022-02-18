JONESBORO — A 17-year-old student at Jonesboro High School was arrested Thursday afternoon after police responded to a report of a student who was fighting with students and teachers, according to a JPD report.
The school resource officer responded to a disturbance. Officer Rayonica Thomas found someone holding down the suspect on the floor. Thomas said the suspect was using profanity at the person holding him down.
The boy could face charges of second-degree battery, third-degree battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.
In other JPD reports:
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that someone broke into her residence in the 1500 block of Dana Debbie Street. The victim told officers that she has a no-contact order with the 35-year-old male suspect. Nothing was listed as stolen.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that someone stole a firearm from her residence in the 2400 block of Court Street. The 9 mm Glock handgun is valued at $549.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.