JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge an 18-year-old Jonesboro High School student with threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property.
Randaishia Cody is accused of sending threatening messages via her cellphone to students at the school on Thursday, according to a Jonesboro police report.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro High School staff and police were informed of a threat of a school shooting.
Bond was set at $75,000 by Boling.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Derek Compton, 32, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, parole violation and felony probation violation; $75,000 bond.
Kelli Cox-Murray, 37, of Bono, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000; $25,000 bond.
Aaron Jones, 27, of Jonesboro, with parole violation and felony failure to appear; $7,500 cash-only bond.
Justin French, 38, of Jonesboro, with theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $20,000 bond.
Chelsea Davis-Trevino, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Rebecca Mosier, 31, of Collierville, Tenn., with probation violation and criminal contempt; $5,000 bond.
Keeley Tice, 24, of Jonesboro, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $50,000 bond.
Seth Tice, 26, of Paragould, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver; $50,000 bond.
Eddie Combs, 44, of Jonesboro, with parole violation, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Chad Eaker, 38, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $15,000 bond.
Skyler Murray, 28, of Brookland, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $5,000 bond.
Gregory Pratt, 21, of Jonesboro, with felony fleeing; $10,000 bond.
Robert Sheffield, 57, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation; $3,500 bond.
Michael Trevino, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $20,000 bond.
