230606-JS-pathways-acedemy-photo1

Donaria Mitchell, right, presents her healthy lifestyle photo board during the Pathways Academy at JHS spring mini camp in March.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The Academies at Jonesboro High School (JHS) is offering new opportunities to its students through a program that started this spring and will be expanding this summer, according to JHS Academy Lead Teacher Jon Newman.

The new program is in partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and includes a STEM-related summer camp to recruit underrepresented populations to STEM professions, said Newman, who also teaches AP US History, AP Government/Politics and AP Comparative Government/Politics.