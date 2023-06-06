JONESBORO — The Academies at Jonesboro High School (JHS) is offering new opportunities to its students through a program that started this spring and will be expanding this summer, according to JHS Academy Lead Teacher Jon Newman.
The new program is in partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and includes a STEM-related summer camp to recruit underrepresented populations to STEM professions, said Newman, who also teaches AP US History, AP Government/Politics and AP Comparative Government/Politics.
The program is what UAMS refers to as a “RAMP-UP Academy,” which stands for (Research Academic Mentoring Pathway for Underrepresented Populations), he explained.
According to information sent by Newman, this year-long program will provide access to students outside of central Arkansas as RAMP UP facilitates an academic pipeline for students in grades 9-12 who have strong interests in healthcare professions.
This program was created to ensure a smooth transition from secondary education to collegiate academics and is a springboard for disadvantaged and or underserved students who would not ordinarily have access to opportunities for growth and development in Medical Professions/STEM careers.
The program goals include:
to enhance educational opportunities and increase the number of historically excluded and underrepresented students in medicine, the health professions, and the STEM/scientific workforce.
academic progress, career awareness and presentation exposure for students.
to improve critical thinking/problem-solving skills and creativity.
to intensify exposure to cutting edge, biomedical, public health research, translational research, and cancer research.
to provide mentorship and coaching to guide students in their career path and life journey.
“Here at JHS, we just call it the ‘Pathways Academy at JHS’,” Newman continued, explaining that UAMS had reached out to several schools around the state to pilot a program like this the previous year.
“Then I got in contact with them back around October of this most recent school year about getting a program going at JHS,” Newman said.
He said they started meeting once or twice a month to discuss the program, what it looked like at some of the pilot schools, which he believed to be six in total at that time, and what their program could look like.
“I met with employees with the UAMS Diversity Outreach program [Dr. Kendra Williams, Katina White, and Justin Carbage] on the JHS campus and gave them a tour of our facility to discuss what we’d need to do,” Newman continued.
“This Spring Mini-Camp was sort of like a “soft launch” to test student interest, test our recruitment process, build the partnership with UAMS and with other Jonesboro area partners,” he said. “This was a three-day camp that ran March 8-10 after school two days and a Saturday session.”
“We had 10 students that participated in this camp,” he stated, noting that many of those were ninth-graders this year.
“Ms. Katina White from UAMS taught the primary curriculum those three days about the importance of making healthy choices,” Newman explained. “Then we had a chef come on campus to work with the kids to cook a healthy meal and we uses the NEACTC kitchen for that.”
“On the Saturday of the mini-camp, we met the kids and their parents at ASU-Newport campus to hear a presentation about all the programs they offer,” he continued. “Then the kids met with their chef/teacher to prepare a meal in their amazing on campus kitchen. The last stage involved students presenting a photo board to their parents, UAMS and ASU staff.”
Now, he said they have expanded to 28 students for the two-week summer camp, which includes most of the original 10 who were recruited from JHS, MacArthur and Annie Camp campuses.
“The students who participated seemed to really like the camp and enjoyed the engagement,” he stated. “They weren’t so fond of having to give a presentation of their photo boards, but watching them present to their parents and the staff members was awesome.”
Newman and four other 4 staff members, will go through training with UAMS this week.
These staff members include: instructors, Christina Heath and Beth Avery; and readiness advocates, Teresa Ward and Teresia Duncan.
“We will go through the curriculum provided by UAMS and discuss materials, projects, field trips, etc.,” he said, noting that the summer camp will include two field trips: one to tour St. Bernards Hospital and one to Little Rock for students to participate in the Ushers New Look leadership academy.
The camp will begin with an orientation and White Coat Ceremony on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the JHS Performing Arts Center and camp activities beginning on the following Monday.
Plus, Newman said that once the fall semester starts, he intends to set the program up to run one Saturday session per month starting in September.
“This one Saturday per month, followed by a 2-week summer camp cycle, would continue as long as UAMS is willing to partner with us,” Newman stated. “We are excited to grow in the future.”
