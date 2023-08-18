JONESBORO — The Jonesboro School District has decided to continue offering the Advanced Placement African American Studies pilot course at the Academies at Jonesboro High School, after it was announced that the course would not count toward graduation.
According to a press release from Jonesboro School District Superintendent Kim Wilbanks on Thursday, the course will be offered as a “local weighted credit course.”
The release said that after meeting with students who were enrolled in the course, the majority had expressed a desire to take an AP level course and none of the students needed the credit to meet graduation requirements.
According to an Associated Press article, Arkansas education officials on Monday said the course won’t count toward a student’s graduation credit, prompting criticism from Black lawmakers who said the move sends the wrong message.
The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) did not bar schools from offering the course, like Florida did earlier this year claiming the course violated state law.
The ADE said the class, which is offered at a handful of schools in Arkansas, could still count toward students’ grade point averages; however it couldn’t be part of the state’s advanced placement course offerings since it’s still a pilot program and hasn’t been vetted by the state.
The department also cited a state law, which was enacted this year, that places restrictions on how race is taught in school, but it did not say the course violated those prohibitions.
Arkansas Department of Education spokeswoman Kimberly Mundell said in a statement that the department encourages the teaching of all American history and supports rigorous courses not based on opinions or indoctrination.
According to the College Board website, the AP African American Studies pilot is still in development and being piloted in select U.S. high schools throughout 2024.
It states that the AP Program has worked alongside colleges, universities and secondary schools to create an AP course in African American studies for over a decade.
“After drawing from the expertise and experience of college faculty and teachers across the country, the course was designed to offer high school students an evidence-based introduction to African American studies,” the website states.
The site also noted the course development timeline, which included:
2022-23 – first pilot at 60 schools across the country.
2023-24 – pilot expands to hundreds of additional high schools. Pilot students take the first AP African American Studies Exams in spring of 2024.
2024-25 – All schools can begin offering AP African American Studies.
Spring 2025 – AP African American Studies Exams available to all students.
Of the 60 pilot schools across the nation, Jonesboro High School and the Little Rock Central High School were the only two schools in Arkansas participating in the two year pilot, Academies of Jonesboro High School AP history teacher C.C. (Charles Clavin) Smith Jr., told The Sun back in June.
Smith, who had taught the 2022-23 pilot course, told The Sun during a Kiwanis Club of Jonesboro luncheon that the AP African American Studies was a non-traditional history class designed to give a different perspective through the use of primary sources such as published novels and artwork.
Smith, who is a 29-year veteran teacher and coach at Jonesboro, described how the class is taught.
“The goal is to give a different perspective of African American history from the means of multi-disciplinaries, not from a text book as what many of us learned history from when we were in grade school,” he said.
Although Smith didn’t see it as a controversial course, he said it was becoming controversial after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his statement to The College Board.
According to the Arkansas Department of education website, ADE Secretary Jacob Oliva, who was appointed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Jan. 10, has also served in numerous roles at the Florida Department of Education.
Smith said while DeSantis had expressed concerns about indoctrination, his stance is to just tell the truth and to make sure his kids understand history.
Thursday’s press release from Willbanks assured that Smith will continue to do just that.
“The district feels that continuing to offer the pilot course is the best decision for our students,” it said.
The students will also have an opportunity to take the AP exam upon completion of the course as the district will be seeking outside funding to pay for the exams.
According to another Associated Press article, the Little Rock School District announced on Wednesday it will also continue offering the Advanced Placement course.
Little Rock Central High School, site of the 1957 racial desegregation crisis, was one of six schools in the state that were slated to offer the course this year.
“AP African American Studies will allow students to explore the complexities, contributions, and narratives that have shaped the African American experience throughout history, including Central High School’s integral connection,” the release from Central High said.
Arkansas’ move came months after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis blocked Florida high schools from teaching the AP course, saying it violated state law. Arkansas and a number other Republican-led states have imposed limits on how race is taught in the classroom, including prohibitions on critical race theory.
Mundell said in a statement Wednesday that until it’s determined whether it violates state law and teaches or trains teachers in CRT (critical race theory) and indoctrination, the state will not move forward.
The College Board revamped its course following Florida’s decision, but it faced criticism that it was bowing to political pressure.
