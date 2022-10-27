221027-JS-jkc-bikes-photo-nz

Kindergartner Brynn Dolton takes one of the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center’s new Strider Bikes for a ride at the JKC Bike Reveal held on Tuesday at the school. The JKC received the bikes through the Strider Bike Grant program and a matching donation from Gearhead Outfitters.

 Submitted Photo

JONESBORO — Students were excited to see the school’s new Strider Balance bikes at the JKC Bike Reveal held on Tuesday at Jonesboro Kindergarten Center in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Kindergarten Center Principal Erin Odom said on Wednesday that the new balance bikes were thanks to a Strider Bike Grant through the Strider Education Foundation and a matching donation from Gearhead Outfitters, Inc. of Jonesboro.