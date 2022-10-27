JONESBORO — Students were excited to see the school’s new Strider Balance bikes at the JKC Bike Reveal held on Tuesday at Jonesboro Kindergarten Center in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro Kindergarten Center Principal Erin Odom said on Wednesday that the new balance bikes were thanks to a Strider Bike Grant through the Strider Education Foundation and a matching donation from Gearhead Outfitters, Inc. of Jonesboro.
She said that the foundation wants to help get people interested in biking, however these particular bikes are specifically made for pre-K and kindergartners.
According to Odom the bikes are 12 inch balance bikes without pedals at the moment, but once the children learn the skills of mastering a bicycle and grow, they can add on the pedals and adjust the seats for the children.
“These bikes teach the kids gross full-body motor skills such as coordination, balance, confidence, strength and focus,” she stated.
According to the Strider Bike website, the Strider Education Foundation, which is based out of South Dakota, is a nonprofit corporation that distributes efficient, no-pedal balance bikes for children ages 18 months to five years, and for older riders with balance and coordination challenges.
Strider’s mission is to simplify a bike, so proper size and weight combine to eliminate fear of riding and instill confidence by allowing riders to learn balance, leaning, and steering; thus eliminating the need for tricycles or training wheels.
Odom said that she applied for the grant in April after speaking with Lindsey Wingo, who was then executive director of the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance, and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, who had heard about the grant.
She said that through the grant, Strider would cover half of the cost of the bicycles and the school would match the other half, however Gearhead Outfitters owners Ted and Amanda Herget offered to match the second half of the grant.
Odom said the school received 24 student bikes with helmets and one teacher bike with helmet.
Although the bikes came with helmets, Jonesboro Ridge Riders donated 20 new helmets through community donations to help with the project as well, Odom added.
This will keep the students from having to wear the same helmets as the class before she stated.
Odom said that the school plans to start the new program next week.
“We are very excited about the new program,” she continued. “Over the next few weeks, Coach (Caleb) McKenzie and our PE staff will teach our kindergartners to ride the bikes. Then we will add more traffic signs and cones too.”
Odom said that by the end of the year the school hopes to get more normal bicycles donated, as well, so that they can have all of their students riding at home too.
“We can’t wait to add 520 new bikers to our community,” Odom said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.