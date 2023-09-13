JONESBORO — A woman told police Monday her attempt to apply for a job through an online service known as “Indeed” cost her $3,400.

When she clicked on a link to an application, the 22-year-old said she received a pop up message that a virus had been detected and that she needed to call Microsoft for technical support, Jonesboro officer Jordan Fowler wrote in an incident report. When she contacted the phone number provided she was told she had made an online transaction with an illegal site.