JONESBORO — A woman told police Monday her attempt to apply for a job through an online service known as “Indeed” cost her $3,400.
When she clicked on a link to an application, the 22-year-old said she received a pop up message that a virus had been detected and that she needed to call Microsoft for technical support, Jonesboro officer Jordan Fowler wrote in an incident report. When she contacted the phone number provided she was told she had made an online transaction with an illegal site.
She was then directed to another phone number where she was supposed to be connected to what she believed was her bank. She was then instructed to go to the bank, withdraw $3,400 and download an app called Anydesk and accept an invitation from “Microsoft Security.” She was then instructed to download Bitcoin Depot and Cryptobase ATM. Once she did that, Fowler said the woman was instructed to go to a local convenience store and deposit money to an account that was provided to her.
Among other reports filed with police Monday, a woman said she had been staying in a local hotel following a fire at her apartment in late August. When she returned three days later, she said in an online report that she discovered someone had stolen gaming computers and clothing from the apartment.
In another online report, a man said someone stole a 1985 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle from his backyard in the 1200 block of East Thomas Green Road last week.
In yet another online report, a woman said a .380 caliber handgun had been stolen from her home on Cartwright Street.
However, police said there was no date and time listed when the crime could have occurred, no make, model or serial number for the firearm and investigators said they have been unable to contact the woman in an effort to follow up.
