JONESBORO — Jonesboro Unlimited met its five-year job creation goal in 2021 and announced Friday a large expansion of the Craighead Technology Park.
Jonesboro Unlimited (JU) is a private partnership organization, created in 1986, dedicated to the advancement of job creation in the region.
In 2017, JU established Momentum Jonesboro, with a five-year goal of helping create 2,500 new full-time jobs in the five targeted industries of health care, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and professional services. Mark Young, president and CEO of JU, said he knew that many jobs would make a significant difference.
“We surpassed that goal in three years,” Young said. Entering 2021, the cumulative total was 3,965.
“2021 has been incredibly busy and progressive as well,” Young said. “Companies like Nice-Pak, Nestle, Colson, Camfil, Spirit Fitness all expanded, just to name a few and many, many others did, as well.”
Young said JU recently completed its annual survey of new and expanded industries from nearly 70 local companies and found that 2021 brought another 1,036 new jobs. That brings the total number of jobs created during JU’s first five-year plan to 5,001 direct new jobs, double the original goal.
“When the numbers came in and we actually did the math, everybody looked at me and said, ‘Somebody’s going to think you made that up,’” Young said. “But I promise, that’s the actual number: 5,001.”
While hiring that many people, the industries made more than $800 million in capital investments.
As for the industrial park expansion, Steven Lamm, vice president for economic development, said Jonesboro has six sites containing a total of 533 acres of “shovel-ready” property available in the 1,600-acre Craighead Technology Park.
Now, more than 600 contiguous acres of new property a quarter-mile off of Interstate 555 has been added to the inventory, Lamm said.
“Land and logistics, Jonesboro has an ample supply of both,” Lamm said. “Adding this major industrial site to Craighead Technology Park represents a unique asset that makes our growing economy even more attractive.”
Lamm said this new large chunk of land will give JU the opportunity to recruit larger employers.
“We believe this site will become a leader in investment opportunity – not just in our region – but in our multi-state region,” Lamm said, adding the organization has already begun to receive attention from those larger site selectors.
JU is about to embark on a new five-year plan, and has begun soliciting contributions from companies and individuals to raise $4.4 million to carry out Momentum Jonesboro 2.0. Sam and Marilyn Hummelstein will lead the fund drive to support business growth and innovation, talent attraction and workforce development, quality of life and infrastructure, and marketing and branding.
The executive summary of JU’s five-year Strategic Plan is available on Jonesboro Unlimited’s at www.jonesborounlimited.com/publications
