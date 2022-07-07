JONESBORO — For the last 12 years, the John 3:16 Bible Booth, which is located on Nettleton Avenue between Franklin Street and Market Place Drive, has helped people find their faith by giving out free Bibles to the public in Jonesboro and across Northeast Arkansas.
Mark Taylor, John 3:16 instructor, said that as of June 1, 2022, the booth had given out 18,710 Bibles since it was installed in 2010.
He said that the booth is one of two stands in Northeast Arkansas, with the second stand at Charlotte, where the ministry was established in 2003.
“They are there for anyone, at no charge, at any time,” Taylor said, noting the stand is stocked and maintained by Brother Eddie and Sister Virginia Emmons.
“The land that it sits on belongs to the late Roy Cooper and family,” he said. “I’m not sure whose idea the stand was, but he let us use the land, and his family still does. Without him, there would be no Bible booth.”
“It is unimaginable how many lives have been changed by that simple booth,” he said.
According to the John 3:16 Ministries website, the ministry is a spiritual boot camp for men, which provides a refuge for men to heal spiritually, physically, and emotionally while they overcome their drug and alcohol addictions through Jesus Christ.
