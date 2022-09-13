Officers from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department geared up and joined forces with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department for live SWAT training on Monday morning at an abandoned home located at 2840 County Road 403, near the Legacy Landfill in Jonesboro.
Craighead County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jason Allen said on Monday that the training was made possible thanks to the Legacy Landfill, which bought the property and has allowed the sheriff’s department and other departments use it for training purposes.
However, this will be the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department’s last time to use the location as the landfill is about to demolish the residence, he said, noting how much the department has appreciated the use of the property.
“It is good that we can use this location for real-life training,” Allen said.
Craighead County Sheriff’s Department Training Coordinator, Deputy Randy Sharp, said on Monday morning before the exercises began that they would be breaching exterior doors, windows and walls, as well as interior doors and walls.
“It is always nice to be able to do live training because it is more realistic,” Sharp said, noting that it give the officers the experience of having to watch for outside interference too, such as the nearby road and traffic.
He said that they get to do dry training exercises a lot, but that it is more safe and sterile so it wasn’t quite the same experience for the trainees.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department was also there to participate in the training.
Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jeremy Winkles said that they appreciated being able to do the joint training.
He explained that the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Response Team (SRT) was fairly new, having only been created about two years ago.
“It’s good to be able to help each other out like this,” Winkles said, stating that this was their first joint training exercise with Craighead. He did note, though, that they have had to call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department for assistance before, so it was nice to be able to work together on the joint training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.