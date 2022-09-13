Officers from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department geared up and joined forces with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department for live SWAT training on Monday morning at an abandoned home located at 2840 County Road 403, near the Legacy Landfill in Jonesboro.

Craighead County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jason Allen said on Monday that the training was made possible thanks to the Legacy Landfill, which bought the property and has allowed the sheriff’s department and other departments use it for training purposes.