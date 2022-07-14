Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for governor of Arkansas, will continue his statewide “Walk A Mile In Your Shoes” tour on Saturday in Jonesboro.
He will meet constituents at noon at the Bill’s Cost Plus, located at 200 E. Johnson Ave.
Jones made history as the state’s first Black major party nominee for governor, winning a crowded Democratic primary with over 70 percent of the vote. If elected, Jones would be the first Black to be elected to statewide office in Arkansas.
Jones is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision for the future of Arkansas.
“Arkansans need a governor that understands the challenges they face because they’re willing to walk in their shoes,” said Jones. “We’re back on the road in Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas to speak with Arkansans about our vision to address the serious challenges our communities face and spread PB&J (Preschool, Broadband and Jobs) across every corner of Arkansas.”
Jones will kick off the weekend in West Memphis this evening starting at the Boys and Girls Club of Crittenden County, located at 990 N. Missouri St., at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, following his stop in Jonesboro, he will also walk a mile in Osceola, starting at Rosenwald, 510 Childress St, at 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, he will meet with constituents at 2 p.m. at Batesville Community Center and Aquatics, 1420 S 20th St., in Batesville.
This tour marks Jones’s second state-wide tour.
