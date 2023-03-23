JONESBORO — Several appointments to local commissions, boards and committees were approved during Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesboro City Council.
A resolution was presented approving the following appointments:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 12:21 pm
JONESBORO — Several appointments to local commissions, boards and committees were approved during Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesboro City Council.
A resolution was presented approving the following appointments:
Advertising and Promotion Commission – reappoint Tracey Owens to a four-year term.
Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission – reappoint Steve Cox to a three-year term.
Keep Jonesboro Beautiful – appoint Mary Margaret Jackson, Laura McHenry and Melissa Dooley and reappoint Pam Alexander, Judy Casteel, Nate Schimmel, Lisa Tedder and Richard Boss, all to three-year terms. Appoint Jon David Carmack, Barbara Nelson, Sandra Taylor, Doug Gilmore and Carlos Ramos to two-year terms.
City Water and Light Board – appoint Russ Hannah, Gary Harpole and Ashley Givens to three-year terms.
Jonesboro Urban Forestry Council – reappoint John Golden to a three-year term.
Stormwater Management Board – reappoint Rick Wyatt to a three-year term.
Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee – reappoint Harold Carter, Reginald Prunty, Loretta Brewer, Gabe Roberts and Christopher Moss to three-year terms. Appoint Rusty Clark, Charleston Girley, Kathy Buchanon and Pedro Ramirez to three-year terms.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.