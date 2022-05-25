JONESBORO — According to unofficial results released by the Craighead County Election Commission on Tuesday night, Sheriff Marty Boyd won re-election, a runoff will be required to determine the Republican nominee for county clerk and Jonesboro voters approved a change to how half of the city’s council members are elected.
A ballot issue changing the way Position 1 seats on the Jonesboro City Council members are elected passed by a healthy margin on Tuesday.
A total of 5,845 voters cast ballots for the change, which will take effect in the November election and calls for all Position 1 candidates to be voted on only by registered voters within their ward boundaries. There were 1,196 ballots cast against the change.
In other local results, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd won re-election by defeating challenger Doug Thomas 7,344 to 2,610 in the Republican primary. He will be unopposed in November.
Asked about his victory on Tuesday night, Boyd said, “I’m very honored, very humbled and very proud. We were recognized for the hard work we do every day.”
Boyd credited his staff for the work they do to keep Craighead County safe.
“I promise I’ll do the best job that I can,” he said.
Nancy Robbins received the most votes in the county clerk race, but not enough to avoid a runoff. She received 4,288 votes (46 percent). Mary Dawn Marshall received 2,907 (31 percent), while Jamey Carter received 2,049 votes. Robbins and Marshall will faceoff in a runoff on June 21, but the winner will be unopposed in November.
David Vaughn won the Republican nomination for circuit clerk, defeating Andrew Stricklin, 5,078 to 3,933. Vaughn will face Democrat Deborah Johnson in November.
Tax Collector Wes Eddington won re-election receiving 7,800 votes in the Republican primary, while his challenger, Jenny Crisler, received 1,829. Eddingotn will be unopposed in November.
Other results include:
Justice of the Peace District 1: Brad Noel, 371; Paul House II, 280. Noel will face Democrat Jolene Mullet in November.
Justice of the Peace District 7: Richard Rogers, 768; Steve Floyd, 362. Rogers will face Democrat Steven Summers in the General Election.
Constable District 11: Chris W. Ayers, 482; David Henry, 377. Ayers will face Contable David Chadwick, Denocrat, in November.
Constable District 13: Scott Armstrong, 469; Dan Walker, 435.
Eastern District Deputy Sheriff: Chris Kelems, 604; John McGee, 334.
