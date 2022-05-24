JONESBORO — A ballot issue changing the way half of Jonesboro city council members are elected passed on Tuesday, according to unofficial results released by the Criaghead County Election Commission on Tuesday night.
A total of 5,845 voters cast ballots for the change, which will take effect in the November election and calls for all Position 1 candidates to be voted on only by registered voters within their ward boundaries. There were 1,196 ballots cast against the change.
In other local results, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd won re-election by defeating challenger Doug Thomas 7,344 to 2,610 in the Republican primary. He will be unopposed in November.
Nancy Robbins received the most votes in the county clerk race, but not enough to avoid a runoff. She received 4,288 votes (46 percent). Mary Dawn Marshall received 2,907 (31 percent), while Jamey Carter received 2,049 votes. Robbins and Marshall will faceoff in a runoff, but the winner will be unopposed in November.
David Vaughn won the Republican nomination for circuit clerk, defeating Andrew Stricklin, 5,078 to 3,933. Vaughn will face Democrat Deborah Johnson in November.
Tax Collector Wes Eddington won re-election receiving 7,800 votes in the Republican primary, while his challenger, Jenny Crisler, received 1,829.
Justice of the Peace results are:
District 1: Incumbent Brad Noel, 371; Paul House II, 280. Noel will face Democrat Jolene Mullet in November.
District 7: Incumbent Richard Rogers, 768; Steve Floyd, 362. Rogers will face Democrat Steven Summers in the General Election.
More election results will be published in Thursday’s edition of The Sun.
