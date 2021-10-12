JONESBORO — Allan Baltz, a sixth-grader from Jonesboro who was adopted out of foster care as a young child, is a finalist in the USA Mullet Championship.
If he wins, he’s pledged to donate the prize money to help organizations devoted to helping current foster children find homes.
Baltz is one of 25 finalists in the kid’s division of the national competition. The top vote-getter will receive $2,500, which Baltz will proudly pass along to non-profits that assist foster children and foster families, specifically ones in Arkansas.
Voting ends Monday at 10:59 p.m., and individuals can vote once per day until the conclusion of the contest. To vote for Allan, visit https://mulletchamp.com/2021-kids-division -voting/.
“I know I’m one of the really lucky ones because I have a great mom and dad who adopted me, and I really want to be able to help other kids who are looking for forever homes,” Allan said. “This money will really help people who are working with foster kids.”
Allan and his twin sister Alice came to the home of Derek and Lesli Baltz of Jonesboro in 2014 and were formally adopted on Sept. 4, 2015. Allan began growing his blond, wavy mullet in the spring of 2020 when, like most of the country, he and his family were homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were trying to find ways to make funny memories during quarantine,” Lesli Baltz said. “We were going to do a mullet, a Mohawk and then a rat tail and shave it all off before he went back to school in August, but he loved the mullet and refused to let us cut it off.”
When he was encouraged to enter the USA Mullet Championship competition, Allan agreed to do so on the condition that any winnings would go to charities that are close to his heart.
“We just couldn’t be prouder of him,” Lesli Baltz said. “Whether we or not we take home the prize, our hearts have certainly been warmed by the dozens of people who have shared our story and helped our pursuit of this tremendous cause.”
