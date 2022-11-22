JONESBORO — What was expected to be a rubber stamp of approval in a long series of steps to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, instead received a “no” vote during a meeting of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Pastor John Miles said there is always a little worry that something won’t go through, but it was a total surprise when his church, First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, was not ratified for disaffiliation.
“Close to 1,000 churches have disaffiliated, only five have been denied,” Miles said. “Three were that day. It was quite a shock.”
In August, 1,300 members of the congregation voted regarding disaffiliation, with 69 percent in favor of disaffiliation and 31 percent in favor of remaining United Methodist. A two-thirds majority vote (66.66 percent) was required to move forward with the disaffiliation process.
The final step was for the conference to ratify the church’s vote and approve an agreement, specifically referring to the transfer of the physical property from the United 2Methodist Church to the congregation. The “no” vote on ratification means the buildings remain the property of the United Methodist Church.
Miles issued a statement to the church’s congregation, through a video on Facebook, stating that Saturday’s vote was not the end of the line.
“There’s much more we can do, and we’ll regroup and we’ll think about it,” he said. “We don’t have to do anything for the next few days… Let’s have Thanksgiving, and when we get back from Thanksgiving, we’ll get together with our administrative board, we’ll get your input and we’ll begin to look at our options for what’s next.”
Members of the congregation who are against disaffiliation organized a Stay UMC campaign during the local process. The group also submitted concerns about the process to the conference and had representatives at Saturday’s meeting.
Following the vote, the Stay UMC group posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
“We give thanks today for a vote that recognized the concerns raised about the disaffiliation process at FUMC Jonesboro. We are truly grateful to those who heard and understood our plight and found the strength to stand up for and defend the UMC and advocate justice over inequity, unity over division, giving voice to the voiceless, and acknowledging the generations of faithful United Methodists who built, served, and worshiped in the space we hold so dear. We look forward to the opportunity to start afresh, united together in our spiritual home to make disciples of Jesus and love one another.”
Miles said what is happening within the congregation is tragic.
“I hate it,” he said. “It is every bit a divorce. It’s not about who is right or who is wrong, we just see things differently. It makes it hard for us to be together, like a lot of divorces.”
