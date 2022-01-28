A proposal to establish a new restaurant private club near the Highland Drive Walmart appears on the Jonesboro City Council agenda for Tuesday.
Umai Sushi and Grill seeks to operate from Suite B of 1841 E. Highland Drive, next door to an AT&T store.
Act 1112 od 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Zhen Zhou of Jonesboro is listed as president of the private club. Two other members of his household are listed as members of the club’s board of directors.
The club also provides the names and addresses of about 160 members of the club.
In the application, Zhen disclosed he is the former owner of Chin Chin Express, a restaurant on East Johnson Avenue near the Arkansas State University campus. The applicant indicates he has never held an alcohol permit in the past.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of the club proposal on Tuesday, with a final vote expected in early March.
Also scheduled for first readings are two rezoning proposals.
Caliarka Petro, LLC seeks to rezone 27.76 acres at 5712 C.W. Post Road, which is at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The current zoning is I-1 limited industrial.
Caliarka, which operates a gas station and convenience store on South Caraway Road, seeks to rezone the property to allow development of a TA Express truck stop, which, according to the application, would feature name brand fuel, a small grocer, truck parking, showers and laundry.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval at its meeting on Tuesday.
Razeev Kumar, owner of another gasoline outlet in Jonesboro, and his attorney, Jim Gramling, told the commission it would be an improper use at that location.
However, another truck stop is already located on MLK Drive just south of this land.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation plans to upgrade MLK Drive, also known as Arkansas 18 Spur, to provide a connection between Interstate 555 and E. Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49), near the Farville Curve.
Another rezoning proposal would change 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to PDRS, planned residential.
Applicant Mike Cameron proposes to build seven townhomes on the property, which is located near Woodsprings Pharmacy.
The council is also scheduled to hear the third reading and vote on the proposed rezoning of 5005 E. Nettleton from R-3 multifamily residential to C-3 general commercial, as requested by Corey Hutson.
Two proposed ordinances seek to waive competitive bidding to purchase fully equipped police vehicles from dealers in Oklahoma.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
Commented