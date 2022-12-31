JONESBORO — Two new members of the Jonesboro City Council will take their seats for the first time Tuesday.
Janice Porter defeated Guy Pardew Jr. in a runoff election for the right to succeed long-time public servant Charles Frierson III in Ward 1, position 1.
Dr. Anthony D. Coleman won his Ward 6 seat by defeating Larry Hagar, also in a runoff. He succeeds Seth Speer, who was appointed to serve the remaining three months of Bobby Long’s term. Long resigned after relocating to Oregon.
The council will also hear the third and final readings and vote on two proposed ordinances.
One would approve a private club alcohol permit for Innovative Investments LLC, doing business as Urban Organics. The club would operate from the Glass Factory building at 313 W. Huntington Ave.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The other, proposed by Cavenaugh Auto Group, would abandon a drainage easement off of Stadium Boulevard near Malibu Drive.
The council will also hear the second reading of a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of street right of way for undeveloped Harlan Cove, north of Jonathon Drive, at the request of Fisher & Arnold Engineering.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Nominating and Rules Committee is scheduled to meet at 4:45 p.m. to organize for the new term.
At 5, the council’s Public Works Committee is scheduled to meet. However, no action items are on the committee’s agenda.
