JONESBORO — A lawsuit that was filed more than two years ago over a car crash involving a Jonesboro police officer had been inactive for several months.
But the new attorneys for the victims of the officer’s crash raised a new issue in a filing Monday, accusing a statewide organization of fraud and “illegal exaction” of taxpayer money.
Attorneys Luther Oneal Sutter and Lucien Gillham of Benton said in the supplemental complaint that the Arkansas Municipal League (AML), which provides services to about 500 cities and towns in the state, collects money from the cities to help the municipalities manage their risk against litigation.
But after the lawsuit was filed, AML denied it provides insurance for the Jonesboro’s automobile fleet.
Officer Michael Talley, the police department and the City of Jonesboro are defendants in the suit, the result of a May 2017 crash, in which three people were injured.
Talley, who was driving southbound on Flint Street in the rain, failed to stop at West Huntington Avenue. Talley slid past the stop sign and into a vehicle that had the right of way, according to the lawsuit.
The 2009 Crown Victoria that Talley was driving then struck a fire hydrant breaking it off and throwing it through the glass door of a business. The 1998 Toyota RAV4 occupied by Carolyn Johnson, and passengers, Haley Johnson Boyd and Michael Johnson, spun and struck a utility pole, according to the accident report.
The lawsuit read that the victims “suffered physical injuries throughout their bodies.” The case seeks compensation for the victims’ injuries and property damage.
On behalf of the city, Municipal League attorney Lanny Richmond II responded to the initial lawsuit in September 2019 by claiming the city is immune from liability.
“Defendants state that it neither self-insures nor participates in a self-insurance pool providing coverage in excess of the statutory requirements set forth in Ark. Code Annotated § 21-9-303, although the City does participate in a program offered by the Arkansas Municipal League so to assist it complying with the statutory requirements,” Richmond wrote. “The Defendants do not have insurance nor self-insurance as that term is legally defined.”
State law requires insurance for all motor vehicles, the plaintiffs pointed out. However, the law does allow owners of fleets of insurance to obtain a certificate from the state for self insurance.
“The AML is not an insurance company authorized to do business in the State of Arkansas nor has the City nor has AML properly applied for a certificate of self-insurance,” Sutter wrote in Monday’s supplemental complaint.
That means Jonesboro and other cities in Arkansas have been wasting public funds by purchasing “insurance” from the municipal league, he argues.
“For its part, AML knows its members must be insured by insurance company or have a certificate of self-insurance, as allowed by Arkansas law. But it has failed to either obtain insurance or a certificate of self-insurance for the City of Jonesboro or any other public entities other than the certificate AML obtained for its own cars.”
“AML’s scheme has created reserves of millions of dollars, with none of this money subject to appropriation by the people elected to appropriate public money,” the supplemental complaint said. “Rather, all of this money is subject to the whims of the AML’s executive director and their Chief Legal Counsel.”
Filing of the supplemental complaint was the first activity in the case since August 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.