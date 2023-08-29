JONESBORO — A Jonesboro medical marijuana dispensary ranked fourth statewide in sales in July, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
Patients spent $23.2 million in July to purchase 5,157 pounds of medical marijuana at the state’s 38 dispensaries. This brings overall sales for 2023 (through July) to $164.6 million and 34,214 pounds.
Sales for the first seven months of 2023 increased by $7.3 million over the first seven months of 2022.
Suite 443 of Hot Springs and Natural Relief Dispensary of Sherwood sold the largest amount in July. Suite 443 led with 551.66 pounds and Natural Relief followed with 462.07 pounds.
CROP in Jonesboro sold 279.69 pounds, just behind High Bank Cannabis of Pine Bluff, which sold 282.59 pounds.
Sales for NEA Full Spectrum, near Brookland, totaled 150.2 pounds in July, according to the report. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission in June approved that dispensary’s proposed move to Hilltop in Jonesboro.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 93,524 active patient cards. There were 88,893 active patient cards in August 2022.
“If sales remain consistent for the next several months, we will complete 2023 with total sales reaching more than $280 million,” said Scott Hardin, spokesman the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission. “The state collected $2.5 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana in July. This brings total medical marijuana tax revenue in 2023 to $18.5 million, and $108 million since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.”
The cost of legal marijuana has been declining nationally, Arkansas Business reported Monday.
The publication said DFA records show a steady decline in the price over the first six months of this year even as sales rose just as steadily.
The average price per pound statewide for all of 2022 was about $5,466, down from $6,565 in 2021. In June, it was $4,545. Arkansas dispensaries combined sold an average of 4,212 pounds per month last year.
