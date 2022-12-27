JONESBORO — In 2022, Jonesboro police responded to 11 homicides, according to records for the Jonesboro Police Department.
They were:
Jan. 3, 1600 block of Ethel Street, the victim, Andrew Sherrell, 47, was shot in the stomach. The suspect was an 8-year-old boy whom prosecutors declined to charge due to his age and mental state.
Jan. 30, 1608 Links Circle, murder, second-degree. The victim, Christopher French, 38, was beaten to death. The suspect is Lloyd Austin, 41, of St. Louis.
Feb. 2, 200 block of Spruce Street. The suspect, Jayden J. Prunty, ran from officer, shot officer and was then shot. Patrolman Corey Obregon shot and killed Prunty after Prunty first shot and wounded Obregon.
April 18, 1500 block of French Street. The victim, Alfred York, 17, was shot and killed by a juvenile suspect, a then-15-year-old.
July 24, 100 block of Daybreak Drive. The victim Brandon Wilson, 20, was found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. The suspect, Keyonte Wilbourn, 27, was arrested in Chicago
Aug. 14, 1000 block of Ferrell Street. The victim Madison Wilfong was shot and killed. A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody.
Sept. 4, 200 block of Spruce Street. The victim Kevin Oden, 39, was shot and killed. A suspect, Kalen Prunty, was arrested. Prunty is the brother of Jayden Prunty, who was killed in February.
Sept. 10, 1100 block of Links Circle. The victim, Derrick K. Leonard Jr., 19, of Blytheville, was shot and killed. No arrest has been made.
Oct. 3, 1700 block of Irby Street. The victim, Larry D. Jones, 43, was shot and killed. Dennis Robert Williams, 28, was arrested.
Nov. 3, 200 block of West Forrest Street. The victim, Diamond McDuffy, 29, was shot and killed. Suspect Jakaylon McClellan Jones, 21, of rural Wynne, was arrested.
Nov. 17, 300 block of Sagewood Drive. The victim, Christopher Rudley, 18, was shot and killed. The suspect is a 14-year-old male.
In 2021, Jonesboro police recorded eight murders:
March 24, 2021, two found dead in homicide, 3200 block of Turtle Creek Road (murder-suicide).
Marsh 31, 2021, suspect shot victim, 700 block of West Strawn Avenue.
April 23, 2021, suspect shot victim, 300 block of North Caraway Road.
May 29, 2021, victim found with gunshot wound to head, 3800 block of Turfway Drive.
Aug. 10, 2021, suspect shot, killed victim, 3900 block of South Caraway Road.
Oct. 30, 2021, victim shot, killed in residence, 200 block of Chestnut Street.
Nov. 22, 2021, suspect shot father, 7800 block of Stanley Road.
Nov. 22, 2021, suspect shot at car occupied by multiple occupants and one occupant was killed, Countryview Circle and South Caraway Road.
Jonesboro police also made an arrest in November in connection with the Jan. 26, 2020, murder of a 78-year-old Jonesboro man.
Henry V. Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas, was charged with the slaying of his former stepfather, Donald C. Hubbard, 78, at Hubbard’s residence in the 1800 block of Shady Grove Road.
