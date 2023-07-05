Tyronza

Jonesboro street and sanitation department crews worked Monday to remove tree limbs from Oak Street in Tyronza, a week after severe storms pounded the Poinsett County town. Jonesboro crews worked Saturday, Sunday and Monday to clear storm damage in Marked Tree and Tyronza.

 Michael Wilkey / Paxton Media

MARKED TREE — Jonesboro answered the call for help over the weekend as Marked Tree, Tyronza and other Poinsett County communities continued to struggle with the damage left by strong, straight-line winds on June 25.

Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson said Monday that he asked Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver for the added assistance after the storm caused destruction from “one side of town to the other.”

inman@jonesborosun.com