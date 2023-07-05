MARKED TREE — Jonesboro answered the call for help over the weekend as Marked Tree, Tyronza and other Poinsett County communities continued to struggle with the damage left by strong, straight-line winds on June 25.
Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson said Monday that he asked Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver for the added assistance after the storm caused destruction from “one side of town to the other.”
“They worked Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Johnson said. “They brought us four trucks and a crew … they really helped us and I appreciate the City of Jonesboro for helping us do that.”
Johnson said the storm cleanup was more than Marked Tree’s 10 employees could handle.
“I mean, they’ve been working until 7 o’clock at night and on the weekend. They’ve been busting their butts. I’ve had a Poinsett County road crew over here. They’ve been busting their butts.”
Johnson said officials from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management at North Little Rock’s Camp Robinson, have speculated it could take three months to complete the recovery effort.
Patrick Courtois, Jonesboro’s sanitation director, said crews were using knuckleboom trucks to pick up debris to be disposed at a limb pile outside the city limits.
“When I heard that the damage was bad, I didn’t think much of it, and now that I’m seeing it, I’m actually shocked,” Cortois told The Sun Monday. “It looks like a tornado tore through here, but they’re calling it straight-line winds. I’ve seen buildings destroyed, houses destroyed, lots and lots of trees knocked over.”
Despite diverting manpower to the city’s Poinsett County neighbors, Cortois said he is making sure his department fulfills its responsibilities to to its own residents, noting Jonesboro has also sustained some storm damage.
Jonesboro employees will have the opportunity to continue to assist in the Poinsett County cleanup on weekends on a voluntary, but paid basis, Cortois said.
In addition to Jonesboro, Johnson expressed his appreciation to volunteers from around the area who have provided their assistance.
