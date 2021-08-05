JONESBORO — About 150 Kiwanis Club members and their guests will gather in Jonesboro today and Saturday for the Missouri-Arkansas District’s 71st annual Convention, but the first ever held here.
The convention will open with registration at 8 a.m. today at the Embassy Suites/Red Wolf Convention Center and continue through Saturday night.
Cathy Szymanski of Wattsburg, Pa., Kiwanis International trustee, will speak during tonight’s Welcome Back Dinner and will preside over the retirement of existing district officers and installation of new ones Saturday night.
Arkansas State Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, will be the keynote speaker for Saturday’s Kiwanis Family Luncheon. A longtime law enforcement officer in Northeast Arkansas before he entered politics, Tosh will talk about his battle with childhood cancer.
Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at age 13 while attending Valley View schools, he became one of the first patients at the newly opened St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis in 1962. Today he is the oldest living survivor of the program and speaks around the country on his experiences.
The Missouri-Arkansas District represents about 170 clubs and more than 4,300 members in the two states. Arkansas joined the Missouri-Kansas District in 1924, and then Kansas became a single-state district in 1951.
The Kiwanis Club of Jonesboro, chartered in 1935, has never hosted a district convention, largely because of the lack of a convention center. The Red Wolf Convention Center had its grand opening in early 2020 but then was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The district’s House of Delegates will meet for a business session Saturday afternoon. Among the agenda items is the election of officers for 2021-22. The current governor-elect, Carla O’Brien of High Ridge, Mo., will automatically become governor on Oct. 1. Roy Ockert, president-elect of the Jonesboro club, is unopposed for governor-elect.
The current governor, A.C. Paxton of Benton will preside over the convention.
A district Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, followed by a dinner honoring the visiting international trustee, preceded the convention.
Also meeting in connection with the district convention will be the board of the Earl Collins Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for a scholarship program and other Kiwanis causes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.