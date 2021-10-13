JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree forgery and theft of $1,000 or less.
Logan Sawyer, 22, of 1010 Warner Ave., was given a $75,000 bond by Fowler.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Deitrius Turner, 36, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $150,000 bond.
Michell Smith, 45, of Weiner, with theft by receiving less than $5,000 and theft of less than $1,000; $50,000 bond.
Robert Prine, 39, of Walcott, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Donna Carpenter, 58, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000; $25,000 bond.
Greg Prunty, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $10,000 bond.
Charles Penley, 49, of Newport, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $15,000 bond.
Amos Maclin, 37, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
