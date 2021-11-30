JONESBORO — An alleged check scheme got a Jonesboro man a $7,500 bond from District Judge Tommy Fowler on Monday.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Cornelius Davis, 19, of 3312 Caraway Commons, after Centennial Bank, 2901 E. Highland Drive, reported that someone deposited a fraudulent check and withdrew $4,339 from an account, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Davis was charged with second-degree forgery, theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 and two misdemeanor failures to appear.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Dylan Steele, 19, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving/debit card or account number and fraudulent use of a credit card; $10,000 bond.
Michael Barnett, 38, of Jonesboro, with a felony bench warrant, shoplifting of $1,000 or less and contempt of court; $10,000 bond.
Devan Jones, 25, of Osceola, with second-degree forgery; total bond $8,500.
Shaun Robert Mask, 27, of Jonesboro, with second-degree sexual assault; $75,000 bond.
