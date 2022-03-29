JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling on Monday found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with two felonies and one misdemeanor.
Anthony Lloyd Jackson, 25, of the 600 block of East Alpine Street, was charged with felony possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were sent to the Dollar General at 101 E. Johnson Ave. about a locked car with its engine running and a 1-year-old boy inside.
The owner of the car, Lloyd Jackson, told police that it was his car and that there was marijuana inside.
A locksmith arrived and unlocked the vehicle, the affidavit stated, and police found about 3 ounces of marijuana inside.
Lloyd Jackson was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $5,000 bond.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Tammy Quinn, 49, of Paragould, with theft of greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $1,000 bond.
Warren Keith, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Michelle Jones, 31, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $1,500 bond.
Rebecca Richardson, 27, of Piggott, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear; $3,000 total bond.
Marquize Cody, 27, of Forrest City, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and obstructing of governmental operations; released on $3,500 bond.
Jernario Elrod, 29, of Brookland, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, shoplifting, misdemeanor failure to appear and no driver’s license; released on $3,500 bond.
Danny Goldman, 50, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and violation of a no-contact order; $5,000 cash-only bond on violation charge and $1,500 bond on possession charge.
Mark Ruffin, 47, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Christopher White, 26, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft of $1,000 or less; $2,000 bond.
Richard Wilson, 53, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.