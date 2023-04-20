JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $150,000 bond Wednesday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with three sex crimes against a child.
Jonvonte Battle, 30, is charged with computer child pornography, sexually grooming a child and sexual indecency with a child.
According to a probable cause affidavit by the Lake City Police Department, “On March 24, Lake City Police Department received a report from a mother that her 13-year-old daughter received inappropriate messages from Facebook messenger from a male later positively identified as Jonvonte Battle.”
The victim told police Battle had a child with one of her relatives.
She said Battle asked her how old her was and she told him she was 13, about to turn 14. He then asked her if she wanted to see a photo of his genitals.
“He then asked for a selfie through her mirror. Mr. Battle asked her questions ‘has she ever sent a naked pic to older guys before, has she ever kissed older guys before or touched anyone below the belt before,” the affidavit states.
The victim told Battle that she was raped when she was 6 years old by a 19- to 20-year-old.
“Mr. Battle wanted details of the rape as what happened and how long,” the affidavit states. “When the victim said she didn’t want to talk about it Mr. Battle stated ‘You are still sweet and innocent because you have not sought out that nasty stuff.’”
Boling issued a no-contact order between Battle and the victim and set his next court date for Aug. 18 at the Craighead County Courthouse in Lake City.
