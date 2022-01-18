JONESBORO — A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault after an incident at about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in which two tow truck employees said he pointed a gun at them.
Melvin Johnson, 41, of the 1000 block of Nesbitt Street, was given a $25,000 bond.
Police said a gun case was found in Johnson’s vehicle after it was stopped at the intersection of East Nettleton and Industrial drives, but no gun was found in the vehicle. Police found 21 blank 9 mm rounds in the vehicle.
In other cases, Wilson found probable cause to charge:
Henry Coffey, 34, of Jonesboro, with theft of property less than $5,000; $15,000 bond.
Thomas McClendon, 41, of Bono, with first-degree terroristic threatening; $15,000 bond.
Commented