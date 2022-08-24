JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man has been charged with raping a girl younger than 14.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Donald Travis Neer, 19, with the crime.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro Detective Bill Brown received a report from the Hardy Police Department on Aug. 15 about a rape that had occurred in Jonesboro. The report was made by the legal guardian of a 13-year-old girl who said the girl had just told her that Neer raped her while she was staying at a relative’s house in Jonesboro during spring break.
The victim said when she arrived at the house, Neer and his girlfriend were staying there. The girl said she went into a bedroom and Neer came in and asked if she wanted to watch a movie and she said yes.
The victim said Neer then asked if she wanted to play a game, “and she was thinking it was going to be ‘Grand Theft Auto’ and Neer told her to sit on his lap.”
“The juvenile said she told him no, and he told her to sit on his lap or he would hurt her,” the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the girl said Neer began touching her and then having intercourse with her until he heard his girlfriend coming down the hallway.
“The juvenile stated that Neer got off of her, told her to be quiet and act normal,” the affidavit states.
The girl said Neer later put a mattress near the bed where she was sleeping and told his girlfriend it was so the girl wouldn’t have to sleep alone. According to the affidavit, the girl said Neer began to touch her inappropriately again the next morning and she told him to stop.
“The juvenile stated that Neer told her if she told anyone he would hurt her,” the affidavit stated.
Boling set Neer’s bond at $500,000 and issued a no-contact order with the victim.
Neer’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.
