JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday morning to charge a Jonesboro man with rape.
Jonesboro police received a report on Tuesday regarding a 10-year-old girl who reported being sexually assaulted while at a family friend’s home in Jonesboro during spring break.
According to the affidavit, Earnest Webb, 50, was the only adult at the home with the victim, and the incident took place in a shed at the home.
“The victim was able to describe the inside of the shed during the interview,” the probable cause affidavit states.
The affidavit said Webb was located at the residence on April 5, despite reports that he was in Memphis.
“He agreed to come to the Jonesboro Police Department for an interview,” the affidavit states. “Webb described a very similar story to the victim but denied the sexual assault. He also stated that the shed stays locked up and the victim has never been allowed in there.”
Webb was given a $150,000 bond by Fowler, who also issued a no-contact order between Webb and the victim. Webb’s next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with gun and drug charges.
Cameron Dejuan Jones, 27, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of Rains Street following a traffic stop.
Jones is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and improper tint.
Fowler set Jones’ bond at $150,000. His next court date is May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Tevon Harris, 21, of West Memphis, with first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree domestic battery, resisting arrest and interference with an emergency communications device; $75,000 bond, a no-contact order issued and requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Bradley Tucker, 35, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Nicole Mann, 28, of Pocahontas, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Edward Euell, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with evidence; $5,000 bond.
Dustin Kimbrough, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver; $50,000 bond.
Joey Mullins, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $5,000 bond.
Savanah Bolton, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $5,000 bond.
Eric Clay, 26, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, third-degree assault and misdemeanor failure to appear; $10,000 total bond and a no-contact order issued.
